AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police officers in Aurora have arrested someone after a deadly shooting. Residents of the Aurora neighborhood near Montview Boulevard and Billings Street were asked to shelter in place at midday while a search was going on.

arrest Arrest Made In Aurora After Deadly Shooting

A CBS4 crew captured this image of an arrest at the scene early Wednesday afternoon. (credit: CBS)

Officers notified nearby homeowners by phone.

Someone was shot to death in the area, which is close to Interstate 225. There is little information about who died or what led up to the shooting.

dq2o hxu8aeb0oh Arrest Made In Aurora After Deadly Shooting

(credit: Aurora Police)

All the students at nearby Sable Elementary are safe and no one was being let into the building.

