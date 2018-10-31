AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police officers in Aurora have arrested someone after a deadly shooting. Residents of the Aurora neighborhood near Montview Boulevard and Billings Street were asked to shelter in place at midday while a search was going on.

Officers notified nearby homeowners by phone.

Someone was shot to death in the area, which is close to Interstate 225. There is little information about who died or what led up to the shooting.

All the students at nearby Sable Elementary are safe and no one was being let into the building.