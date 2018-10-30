Broncos safety Will Parks joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live this week from the ViewHouse Centennial.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Will Parks has seen a lot of playing time the past two games, playing in 90% of the Broncos defensive snaps during the teams Week 7 victory over Arizona followed by playing in 100% of the Broncos defensive snaps in their Week 8 loss to Kansas City.

“You just have to be prepared,” said Parks about his increased playing time. “Even when I wasn’t going out there with base packages I was preparing as if I was. You have to go out there and execute your job.”

The Broncos fell to the Chiefs 30-23 on Sunday and have now lost five of their last six games.

“Obviously it’s tough,” said Parks. “These games, we just have to capitalize. We can’t (have) self-inflicted wounds.”

The Broncos had 10 penalties for 83 yards against the Chiefs, including multiple penalties that negated big plays by the Denver offense.

“We haven’t even reached our full potential yet as a group,” Parks commented when asked about the Broncos secondary. “We have the tools and resources and the coaches to start starting that and we can start winning games.”

The Broncos will host the Houston Texans on Sunday. You can see the game on CBS starting at 2:05 p.m.