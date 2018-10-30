DENVER (CBS4) – For the third time this season, Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay has been nominated for the NFL’s Rookie of the Week award.

Lindsay shined in the losing outing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8, rushing for 95 yards and a score while catching three passes for 17 yards in the 30-23 loss. He also had several yard-gaining runs that were called back due to offensive penalties.

Lindsay notched his first career start in the game with Royce Freeman out with an injury and once again provided a spark out of the backfield.

“I love the game and … I love playing football,” Lindsay said after the game. “For me, it’s just about going out there and playing football and being there for my teammates.”

Lindsay is nominated along with four other rookies who excelled in Week 8: safety Jessie Bates of the Cincinnati Bengals, linebacker Darius Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts, defensive end Marcus Davenport of the New Orleans Saints and quarterback Josh Rosen of the Arizona Cardinals.

Lindsay was nominated for the NFL rookie award in Week 1 and Week 2 and didn’t win. Teammate and pass rusher Bradley Chubb was nominated in Weeks 6 and 7 and didn’t win, either.

Vote for Lindsay here: nfl.com/voting/rookies/2018/