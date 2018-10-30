NEW YORK (CBS4) — Reese Witherspoon will join Michelle Obama when she stops in Denver for her tour for her memoir “Becoming.”

Others appearing with the former first lady will include Oprah Winfrey, Sarah Jessica Parker, Michele Norris and former White House aide Valerie Jarrett, according to Live Nation and Crown Publishing.

Obama’s book comes out Nov. 13 and her tour begins that night at Chicago’s United Center, with Winfrey serving as moderator.

Witherspoon will join Obama in Denver at the Pepsi Center on Dec. 13 at 8 p.m.

Jarrett will join Obama in Washington, D.C. Obama will make 12 stops in all, ending in New York City’s Barclay Center on Dec. 19, with Parker as moderator.