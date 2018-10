AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police have released the name of the woman who was struck, run over and killed on a sidewalk in Aurora.

Jana Lashay Phillips, 26, died when she was struck early Sunday morning as she was walking near Iliff and South Pagosa Way.

The driver left the scene.

Police later arrested Timothy Knutson. He faces charges including driving under the influence, vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly crash.