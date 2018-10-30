  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – A Colorado man accused of killing his mother and stepfather in Woodland Park when he was 15 years old will be tried as an adult.

The Gazette reports the ruling by a Teller County district judge has resolved months of legal wrangling, clearing the way for 41-year-old Jacob Ind to receive a trial date on multiple counts of first-degree murder in the 1992 deaths of Pamela and Kermode Johnson.

Ind was previously tried and convicted as an adult, but he was granted a new trial in January 2017 after a judge ruled his rights were violated when his court-appointed attorney blocked him from taking the stand.

Ind has said the killings were motivated by longstanding physical and sexual abuse.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 5.

