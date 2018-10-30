DENVER (CBS4)– Halloween is Wednesday and thousands of children will hit the streets in the Denver metro area for trick-or-treating.

CBS4’s Britt Moreno interviewed Darcy Martin from Swedish Medical Center on CBS4 News at Noon about celebrating Halloween safely.

“I think the number one thing is pedestrian safety. I think it’s important for parents to have those conversations with the kids before they head out. Because it’s super exciting, kids are more apt to dart out into the street,” said Darcy Martin with Swedish Medical Center.

Martin also recommends that adults supervise children while carving pumpkins for Jack O’Lanterns.

“For kids the most common injury is head injuries. From costumes being too big, they trip and fall and hit their head on the sidewalk. For adults the most common are lacerations to the finger from carving pumpkins, doing that sort of thing,” said Martin.

She also recommends putting a limit on Halloween candy for the first night and waiting to eat it until it can be inspected by an adult.

“Too much sugar that close to bed time is problematic,” said Martin.