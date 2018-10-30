DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver is changing an ordinance that voters approved one year ago. The original Green Roof Initiative required all large buildings to have rooftop vegetation.

Now, the ordinance has been changed from green roofs to cool roofs, which are reflective or lighter-colored. The original ordinance stated buildings over 25,000 square feet need to have vegetation or solar panels on the roof.

As part of the changes, building owners will also have to make their places more environmentally friendly.

The city says the new ordinance still honors what voters want while fixing the legal challenges of the original ordinance.