DENVER (CBS4) – A former hostel previously shut down by the City of Denver is now on track to become a historic landmark. City councilors advanced a bill at their Monday night meeting regarding the Essex apartment building.

hostel historic landmark denver public library Former Hostel Could Soon Be Listed As Historic Landmark

(credit: Denver Public Library)

Built in 1912 at 16th Avenue and Washington Street, it was last home to the Denver International Youth Hostel.

hostel historic landmark 6vo transfer frame 410 Former Hostel Could Soon Be Listed As Historic Landmark

(credit: CBS)

The building was shut down in 2016 for fire code violations. It’s in the process of being renovated.

hostel historic landmark 6vo transfer frame 591 Former Hostel Could Soon Be Listed As Historic Landmark

(credit: CBS)

The building will be a boutique hotel and apartments when it’s completed.

The city council will take a final vote on its historic status next Monday.

