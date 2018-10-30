AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Tuesday was a special day at Rocky Mountain Hospital For Children as volunteers cooked up a Halloween-themed breakfast thanks to Colorado Egg Producers.

The children spent some quality time with their families and Egg-Bert the mascot.

The event gives families a chance to step away from the hospital room and enjoy a hot meal.

“To have these wonderful people come in, and provide this, and make us all feel like we’re family, and the kids are keeping they’re mind off of it. Keep the parents mind off of it for a little bit and enjoy each other’s company,” said Amber Burrola who has a nephew getting treatment in the hospital.

The children also created Halloween crafts. Colorado Egg Producers host the event twice a year.