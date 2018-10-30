  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver Water, Kim Unger, Local TV, pumpkin carving

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Water celebrated its 100th anniversary by showing off their pumpkin carving skills. The agency tweeted a timelapse video on Friday (which happened to be National Pumpkin Day).

Kim Unger is the master behind the carving knife. She serves as one of the agency’s communication specialists. She’s been carving pumpkins for the agency the last few years.

“This year it took me more than three hours to carve the anniversary pumpkin,” Unger said.

The agency reminds everyone to not flush those pumpkin guts down the toilet.

