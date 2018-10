DENVER (CBS4)– A crew from Denver Solid Waste made the day for a little boy whose favorite time of the week is when the garbage truck comes through the neighborhood.

Two-year-old Henry waits every Thursday for the crew to visit.

He especially likes it when the truck makes the “beep… beep” sound when it’s coming down the alley collecting trash.

His mom shared the video with Denver Public Works, showing the crews how much he enjoys the truck.