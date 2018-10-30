DENVER (CBS4)– The air quality in Denver is getting worse and it’s not meeting federal ozone standards.

CBS4’s partners at The Colorado Sun report the Environmental Protection Agency is expected to downgrade the Front Range area’s ozone to serious.

That could mean stricter regulations.

The Regional Air Quality Council told the publication that it is not giving up on meeting the federal ozone standard.

Part of the reason is this past summer’s warmer weather.

The Front Range also failed the EPA standard set in 2015 and also never met the previous standard in 2008.