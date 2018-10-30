  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Environmental Protection Agency, EPA, Local TV, Ozone Standards, Regional Air Quality Council

DENVER (CBS4)– The air quality in Denver is getting worse and it’s not meeting federal ozone standards.

CBS4’s partners at The Colorado Sun report the Environmental Protection Agency is expected to downgrade the Front Range area’s ozone to serious.

denver skyline generic Denver Metro Area Fails Federal Air Quality Standards... Again

(credit: CBS)

That could mean stricter regulations.

The Regional Air Quality Council told the publication that it is not giving up on meeting the federal ozone standard.

Part of the reason is this past summer’s warmer weather.

The Front Range also failed the EPA standard set in 2015 and also never met the previous standard in 2008.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s