COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4/AP) — Melissa Adamson has been arrested after a shooting that killed her 2-year-old son. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the toddler died on Sunday, Oct. 21. The shooting happened at a home on Hartford Lane near South Academy Boulevard and Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs.

“When deputies arrived on scene they were flagged down by the parents,” the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office stated. “The mother had the child in her arms. Life saving measures were initiated and the child was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators haven’t released details about what happened but the family said the child picked up the gun and shot himself.

“It hurts my stomach. Because he didn’t know any better,” said Miranda Hobbs.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said “the tragic death is not being considered a homicide.”

Adamson, 32, was booked into the Criminal Justice Center Jail on Tuesday on the charge of child abuse resulting in death.

