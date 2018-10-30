BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder Valley schools are facing a shortage of substitute teachers. Now, they’re improvising to fill the spots.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports central office administrators are stepping in to teach for one day a semester, especially on Mondays and Fridays.

The school district has about 800 people in its pool of substitutes. Low overall unemployment and a statewide teacher shortage are adding to the problem.

The University of Colorado recently announced automatic admission for students in teaching programs.