DENVER (CBS4) — Adams County has agreed to temporarily stop oil and gas drilling permitting to head off a potential rush of new applications if voters approve a ballot proposal restricting new wells.

The Adams County Board of Commissioners approved the moratorium on Tuesday morning. The resolution refers to a “real potential” for a rush of applications before the election and, if Proposition 112 passes, before it would take effect.

The number of drilling permit applications is up dramatically statewide from last year.

The number of permits for wells pending at the state level are 248 in unincorporated Adams County.

The county is currently processing six applications that cover a total of 89 wells.

RELATED: Reality Check: Ad On Divisive Proposition 112 Ad On Divisive Proposition 112

Proposition 112 would require wells on private property to be at least 2,500 feet from homes and schools. Regulators say that would close over four of every five non-federal acres to drilling.