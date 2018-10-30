  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adams County, Adams County Board of Commissioners, Oil and Gas Drilling, Proposition 112
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (AP) — Adams County is considering temporarily stopping oil and gas drilling permitting to head off a potential rush of new applications if voters approve a ballot proposal restricting new wells.

The Adams County Board of Commissioners plans to consider the moratorium Tuesday. The resolution refers to a “real potential” for a rush of applications before the election and, if Proposition 112 passes, before it would take effect.

oil and gas drilling generic Adams County Could Halt Drilling Permits Due To Ballot Proposal

(credit: CBS)

The number of drilling permit applications is up dramatically statewide from last year. County spokesman Jim Siedlecki told The Denver Post he didn’t know if permits have increased there.

Proposition 112 would require wells on private property to be at least 2,500 feet from homes and schools. Regulators say that would close over four of every five non-federal acres (2 hectares) to drilling.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s