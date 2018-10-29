DENVER (CBS4)– The brand new westbound on-ramp from Tower Road onto Pena Boulevard was a welcome sight for drivers on Monday morning.

The on-ramp is not only easing traffic congestion but it is expected to help make the area more competitive for economic growth.

The ribbon was cut on the new ramp Monday morning.

An agreement between Commerce City, E-470 and Denver allowed Commerce City to oversee design and construction of the $12.1 million project.

“I think any infrastructure in this region that touches the airport helps the airport because we’re trying to support not just passengers, but all the employees who live around here, everybody who works around here, we all share the infrastructure,” said Denver International Airport CEO Kim Day.

Tower Road between E. 80th Avenue and just south of Peña Boulevard was also widened to four lanes.