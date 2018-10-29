Filed Under:Denver International Airport, DIA, Local TV, Pena Boulevard, Tower Road, Tower Road Construction

DENVER (CBS4)– The brand new westbound on-ramp from Tower Road onto Pena Boulevard was a welcome sight for drivers on Monday morning.

The on-ramp is not only easing traffic congestion but it is expected to help make the area more competitive for economic growth.

tower rd pena blvd ramp 5live vo frame 390 Drivers Welcome New Ramp At Tower Road

Copter4 flew over the new ramp on Tower Road (credit: CBS)

The ribbon was cut on the new ramp Monday morning.

new tower road ramp 12vo frame 53 Drivers Welcome New Ramp At Tower Road

(credit: CBS)

An agreement between Commerce City, E-470 and Denver allowed Commerce City to oversee design and construction of the $12.1 million project.

“I think any infrastructure in this region that touches the airport helps the airport because we’re trying to support not just passengers, but all the employees who live around here, everybody who works around here, we all share the infrastructure,” said Denver International Airport CEO Kim Day.

tower rd pena blvd ramp 5live vo frame 1112 Drivers Welcome New Ramp At Tower Road

(credit: CBS)

Tower Road between E. 80th Avenue and just south of Peña Boulevard was also widened to four lanes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s