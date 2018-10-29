By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of Coloradans from many different faith communities came together Sunday night to show solidarity for the Jewish community.

Gov. John Hickenlooper and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock spoke at the Interfaith Service which took place at the Temple Emmanuel in Denver. The turnout for the Denver event, in the wake of the Pittsburgh Squirrel Hill Synagogue murders, was large. Many were left to stand in the hallways outside the large sanctuary.

Through song and speeches, Coloradans were encouraged to support the Jewish community and to bring an end to white supremacy.

“We come from different traditions and faith communities,” said Joseph Black, senior rabbi at Temple Emmanuel. “And, yet, we are all bound together by our grief, shock, anger and horror.”

Joining elected officials, many religious leaders from different Colorado faith organizations spoke at the event.

“As a city, we cannot let this attack on a congregation in Pittsburgh be just another historic tragedy,” Hancock said.

“Antisemitism, and any other form of discrimination, debases our culture and degrades our values,” Hickenlooper said.

“No human being goes to their place of worship and expects or deserves to be shot or killed. That is unacceptable,” said Dilpreet Jammu, chairman of The Interfaith Alliance of Colorado.

Similar events, on a smaller scale, took place in Boulder and Colorado Springs as well.

In Denver, many chanted “vote” when asked how to make a change to the increasing gun violence in places of worship. Many sang together in solidarity as well.

“Enough is enough. Enough is enough,” Hancock said.

Those with Jewish Colorado said they would be giving proceeds from donations to their organization to those impacted by the shooting in Pittsburgh.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.