By Dominic Garcia

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – To say the Evergreen-based Alpine Rescue team has been busy this year would be an understatement. This year they’ve already had 119 missions, and Colorado’s population explosion means they’re likely to stay busy.

“Resources are tough, and it strains the team. They get tired. Sometimes we have two to three a day and we’re all volunteer,” said team member Frank Tadeo.

To help the team out, El Rancho Brewing Company made a beer called “Gone Astray IPA.” One dollar from each pint sold goes to the team.

“We’re a community, if a neighbor wants help or needs help you got to step in. These guys have a risky job they do and they step in with no questions asked,” said Chris Hall, general manager at El Rancho.

The money El Rancho has raised has been a huge help for the all-volunteer Alpine Rescue Team.

“It buys us gear for the team we use, helps keep the vehicles running and the lights on,” Tadeo told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

El Rancho will also be hosting the third annual Brews for Rescues. A fundraiser the whole community is invited to. People will have a chance to drink beers with rescue team members and win prizes.

The event is Nov. 1st at the El Rancho Brewing Company in Evergreen from 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.