By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After high temperatures in the upper 70s over the weekend, it will turn even warmer in Denver and along most of the Front Range on Monday. Highs could reach 80° which is not only 20 degrees above normal for October 29, it’s also not far from the record which is 84° set in 1950.

The very warm weather is ahead of a strong cold front that is western Wyoming Monday morning and moving southeast. It will reach the metro area by midnight Monday night and the colder air behind the front will quickly rush in through Tuesday morning. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be 30 to 40 degrees colder than Monday. In order words, you’ll notice the change!

Precipitation will start as a rain/snow mix in the metro area Tuesday morning. Then temperatures should be cold enough for all snow Tuesday afternoon followed by morning snow Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Any accumulation for most of us below about 6,200 feet will be minor; generally less than 2 inches and mainly on the grass, rooftops, and vehicles. The storm will take a southerly track across Colorado and therefore it’s southern Colorado that will get most of the snow including the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains where more than a foot could pile up.

The higher terrain south and southwest of Denver could also see significant snowfall with up to 8 inches possible along the Highway 285 corridor above Morrison and up to 6 inches of accumulation for Douglas and Elbert Counties (above 6,200′ including Franktown, Elizabeth, Kiowa, Monument, etc)

Dry weather will return by Wednesday afternoon so generally speaking the weather will cooperate for Trick-or-Treating this year but it will be chilly. Nothing unusual for Halloween in Denver but certainly colder than the last couple of years.

