DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. John Hickenlooper joined Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne and 618,000 other Coloradans who have cast their ballots in the election.

The pair dropped off their ballots at a ballot drop-off box in downtown Denver Monday morning.

Hickenlooper says he believes this mid-term election will get a lot of response from voters.

“I think this is an election that means a lot to a lot of people. For a great many reasons the energy is higher than I can ever remember in Colorado, for both parties but especially for Democrats,” said Hickenlooper.

Completed ballots can be mailed in or dropped off at one of the many 24/7 boxes around town.

If you haven’t registered to vote, you still have time.

More than 400,000 ballots will be sent out in Denver alone. For any voting questions, visit govotecolorado.com.