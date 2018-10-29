DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. John Hickenlooper joined Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne and 618,000 other Coloradans who have cast their ballots in the election.
The pair dropped off their ballots at a ballot drop-off box in downtown Denver Monday morning.
Hickenlooper says he believes this mid-term election will get a lot of response from voters.
“I think this is an election that means a lot to a lot of people. For a great many reasons the energy is higher than I can ever remember in Colorado, for both parties but especially for Democrats,” said Hickenlooper.
Completed ballots can be mailed in or dropped off at one of the many 24/7 boxes around town.
If you haven’t registered to vote, you still have time.
More than 400,000 ballots will be sent out in Denver alone. For any voting questions, visit govotecolorado.com.