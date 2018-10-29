  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:7th Avenue, Governors Park, Govnr's Park Tavern, Job Market, Local TV, Logan Street
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – As a Denver restaurant closes, it’s working hard to find the employees new jobs. That’s why Govnr’s Park Tavern held a job fair at its location on Logan Street and 7th Avenue.

gov park job fair vo transfer frame 0 Closing Tavern Hosts Job Fair For Its Outgoing Employees

(credit: CBS)

Nearby restaurant owners stopped by to talk to people about open positions at their establishments.

Brad Ritter owns Carmine’s on Pennsylvania Street. He’s also been a longtime customer of the tavern.

gov park job fair vo transfer frame 120 Closing Tavern Hosts Job Fair For Its Outgoing Employees

(credit: CBS)

“We work in the neighborhood also, and you know it just seemed like a nice opportunity for us and for those employees who don’t have a home to perhaps find a new home,” Ritter said.

Posted by Govnr's Park Tavern on Tuesday, October 23, 2018

gov park job fair vo transfer frame 240 Closing Tavern Hosts Job Fair For Its Outgoing Employees

(credit: CBS)

Govnr’s Park Tavern closes for good on Nov. 11.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s