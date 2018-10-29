DENVER (CBS4) – As a Denver restaurant closes, it’s working hard to find the employees new jobs. That’s why Govnr’s Park Tavern held a job fair at its location on Logan Street and 7th Avenue.

Nearby restaurant owners stopped by to talk to people about open positions at their establishments.

Brad Ritter owns Carmine’s on Pennsylvania Street. He’s also been a longtime customer of the tavern.

“We work in the neighborhood also, and you know it just seemed like a nice opportunity for us and for those employees who don’t have a home to perhaps find a new home,” Ritter said.

Govnr’s Park Tavern closes for good on Nov. 11.