By Romi Bean

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBS4) – We hear it all the time — it’s hard to win in the NFL. So when you start beating yourself, there’s basically no chance of getting the W.

We’ve seen the Broncos lose game after game because of their own mistakes. Sunday’s loss in Kansas City was the same old song.

“It’s just the same stuff. We’re just not playing good enough to beat good teams right now,” linebacker Shaq barrett said after the game.

Self-inflicted wounds continue to be the Broncos biggest enemy.

On Sunday in Kansas City, in the most important game of their season, the Broncos once again dug their own grave.

“Man, that just kills us. We get a good defensive stop, and then a penalty. We get them in a good situation, and then a penalty. We just kill ourselves. Offense, they got a nice drive going, a 20-yard play, then a penalty. Every time. We got to figure it out,” said Chris Harris Jr.

“I don’t know what it is, but we knew coming into this game that these refs call the most penalties in the league … this group of officials. I understood coming into the game that I can’t hold. So everybody else got to understand that. Especially when we got these types of refs that will call everything.”

The Broncos have three wins halfway through the season. Playoffs look like a pipe dream. So if they’re going to achieve their goals, all they can do is get back in the lab and try again next week.

“We just got to keep working right now. It’s tough right now with our record being 3-5. we got to win every game to almost make it to the playoffs,” Harris Jr. said.

The Broncos will need to get over this one quickly. They have one more chance to get a win before their bye in Week 10. Unfortunately for Denver, it’s all uphill from here.

