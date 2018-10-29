Filed Under:Bernard Reed, Deadly Shooting, Denver Police, Kentucky Avenue, Knox Court, Local TV, Oscar Hernandez
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver arrested a man wanted in a deadly shooting on Friday night. Bernard Reed has been arrested for allegedly shooting Oscar Hernandez in the 3400 block of W. Kentucky Avenue.

Police believe Reed, 23, shot Hernandez about 9:25 p.m. on Friday. Hernandez, 39, died at Denver Health Medical Center a short time later.

Reed was arrested in Aurora. He is being held for investigation of first-degree murder, investigation of third-degree assault and on warrants.

According to a GoFundMe account set up for Hernandez, he left behind a wife and six children.

