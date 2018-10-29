COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A thief stole a family’s treasured Halloween decoration from their Colorado Springs yard, one that can never be replaced.

Hope Garcia says her mom gave her the inflatable carriage to put up on Halloween. Her mom died eight years ago.

Garcia puts up the inflatable carriage every year in memory of her mother and her love for Halloween. This week, it was stolen from her yard.

“I don’t understand. It’s not really worth money anymore because it’s so old,” said Garcia. “It’s the only thing I have left of her because she didn’t have money. It was all I had.”

Garcia says she isn’t looking to get the thief in trouble, she just wants her decoration returned.