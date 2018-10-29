By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4) – After months of hard work, six young artists and their designs were celebrated. Each piece is a reflection of their personality and their experience working with a mentor.

“I think that simple relationship are the most powerful,” Morgan Crosby said.

That simplicity helped inspire his design — one that will be seen by millions on the cleats of Denver Bronco Chris Harris, Jr.

It’s part of the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleat Campaign.”

“I didn’t expect it at all.. some of those other designs are great,” Crosby said

The star cornerback picked the all blue cleat with a simple nod to Harris Jr.’s own Underdog Foundation. A decision he says didn’t come easy.

“The kids did a great job. You can tell they put a lot of time and effort into it. It was hard. I had to pick two this time,” Harris Jr. said.

All of the artists are from different mentoring agencies across the state.

Currently there are 300,000 young people across the state in need of mentoring.

Mentor Colorado says some of the benefits include continued education, reduced truancy, lowering the welfare burden, reducing crime and increasing tax revenue.

The organization brought everyone together for the opportunity to show off their artistic skills, but also to highlight the need in Colorado. A cause Harris Jr. supports.

“A lot of them are lost and they don’t really know what direction to go to be able to provide them with leadership and guidance they need. A lot of the times just someone to talk to and love on,” he said.

For Crosby, that role in his life is like his work, simple.

“I think that really a mentor is just a friend,” he said.

