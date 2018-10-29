Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Local TV, Stadium Beer, Team Marketing Report
DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos and beer… the two often go hand in hand. If you think grabbing a cold one at a Broncos game is expensive, it’s nothing compared to some other NFL stadiums.

A Team Marketing Report analyzed the cost of beers at NFL stadiums and found the average price is $8.17.

At Broncos Stadium at Mile High, the cost for a 16 ounce beer is $6.75.

The Broncos are in a five-way tie with other teams in offering the cheapest brews.

The Oakland Raiders charge the most — the cheapest draft beer at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum is $10.75 for 20 ounces.

