DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos and beer… the two often go hand in hand. If you think grabbing a cold one at a Broncos game is expensive, it’s nothing compared to some other NFL stadiums.

A Team Marketing Report analyzed the cost of beers at NFL stadiums and found the average price is $8.17.

At Broncos Stadium at Mile High, the cost for a 16 ounce beer is $6.75.

The Broncos are in a five-way tie with other teams in offering the cheapest brews.

The Oakland Raiders charge the most — the cheapest draft beer at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum is $10.75 for 20 ounces.