CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 09: Charlie Blackmon #19 of the Colorado Rockies is congratulated by Manager Bud Black #10 as he returns to the dugout after hitting the game winning home run against the Cleveland Indians in the 12th inning at Progressive Field on August 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Rockies defeated the Indians 3-2. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

By Ben Warwick

DENVER (CBS4) – The viral YouTube sensation “Bad Lip Reading,” famous for their takes on lip reads of political debates and the NFL, is venturing onto the diamond.

In their latest video, released Monday, manager Bud Black and outfielder Charlie Blackmon make appearances.

The BLR team dropped the video after the Boston Red Sox won the World Series, 4 games to 1, against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

