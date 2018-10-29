Filed Under:Aurora, Aurora Police, East Iliff Avenue, Local TV, South Pagosa Way, Timothy Knutson
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police arrested the man accused of hitting and killing a 26-year-old woman early Sunday morning. Investigators say Timothy Knutson drove onto the sidewalk along East Iliff Avenue near South Pagosa Way.

As Knutson was traveling on the sidewalk, he hit the woman and a street sign, investigators say.

They also say Knutson eventually drove back onto the roadway, but did not stop.

He faces charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene after an accident involving death and driving under the influence.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

