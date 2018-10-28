By Joel Hillan

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Wings Over the Rockies has a new exhibit on flight that runs through Jan. 13.

Above and Beyond takes you through every aspect of flight, from why birds can fly and people can’t, to how we got from the ground to space, the moon and beyond… all in an interactive format.

“‘Flying Like a Bird’ is definitely my favorite so it’s set up with a huge TV. There’s an Xbox Kinect that takes your picture and makes you a bird and you flap and you fly and you steer through the migration,” said Krista Mortensen with Wings Over the Rockies.

“Absolutely everything you touch, everything talks to you, and it’s completely interactive for people 5 to 100. It’s really designed for everybody to interact with it.”

As part of Denver Arts Week, Wings Over the Rockies will be open and free from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3.

