DENVER (CBS4) – Von Miller shared his affinity with eyewear on Saturday by helping more than 100 children with eyesight problems.

Miller’s charity hosted a “Von’s Vision Day” at the Anchor Center for Blind Children in Denver.

More than 120 students registered to get free eye exams and, if needed, corrective (and fashionable) glasses approved by Miller himself.