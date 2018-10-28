  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coors Light, Leave No Trace, Leave No Trace of Boulder, Local TV, South Platte River

By Melissa Garcia

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of Coloradans came together to pick up trash in the South Platte River and surrounding area near Interstate 25 and Speer Boulevard.

south platte cleanup 10pkg transfer frame 458 50 Volunteers Clean Up Trashed South Platte River Corridor

(credit: CBS)

The project, called “Explore Refresh Protect,” was part of a new partnership between Coors Light and Leave No Trace of Boulder.

south platte cleanup 10pkg transfer frame 595 50 Volunteers Clean Up Trashed South Platte River Corridor

(credit: CBS)

About 50 volunteers walked two miles along the river filling bags full with trash from the area covered in brush. Volunteers also pulled discarded items from the water, including scooters and shopping carts.

south platte cleanup 10pkg transfer frame 715 50 Volunteers Clean Up Trashed South Platte River Corridor

(credit: CBS)

Melissa Horning picked up garbage on the bank with her two young sons.

“A lot of candy bar wrappers… That’s what we’re finding, and a lot of cigarette butts,” Horning told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia.

Eugene Horning, 9, and his little brother Jace Horning, 7, pitch in to clean the city’s parks and open spaces several times a year.

south platte cleanup 10pkg transfer frame 955 50 Volunteers Clean Up Trashed South Platte River Corridor

(credit: CBS)

“We spend all our summer on the river. And so it’s our time to clean up,” Horning said.

The family is leading by example and hoping that others pick up on the program.

“Just get out and do it,” Horning said. “Because we’re the reason the trash is here in the first place.”

south platte cleanup 10pkg transfer frame 1725 50 Volunteers Clean Up Trashed South Platte River Corridor

(credit: CBS)

“We want to make the world more clean,” Jace said. “I don’t like trash to be, like, overflowing the world.”

Neither does Dana Watts, Executive Director of Leave No Trace of Boulder.

“It’s really just a message about caring for the outdoors. And here are specific ways to do it,” Watts said. “These places are really popular. So we’re here to clean them up and make sure they’re healthy for future generations.”

The local organization was choosing two of Saturday’s volunteers as scholarship recipients for its master training program to teach others how to take care of the environment.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s