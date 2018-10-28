By Zack Kelberman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (247 SPORTS) – Just when you think they’re out, they pull you back in.

The Denver Broncos, running a hurry-up, two-minute offense, led a scoring drive at the end of the first half Sunday at Kansas City which included a huge completion by Courtland Sutton.

The series ended with Case Keenum hitting a wide-open Tim Patrick from 24 yards out, cutting the Chiefs’ lead to 16-14.

The TD, which came on the heels of a Kansas City score, was Patrick’s first in the NFL. Check it out below.

Patrick made Denver’s 53-man roster following a highly impressive training camp and preseason. A 2017 undrafted free agent out of Utah, he earned the faith of both his coaches and fellow teammates.

“Baller, he’s been making plays since we first started practice,” safety Will Parks said during camp.

“I’m glad to see him out here and make a couple of plays and make everybody better. At the end of the day, as long as we’re making each other better, because obviously people make plays on him and he makes plays on us. That’s the good thing about it is that it’s practice and you can look at ways to get better and things like that.”

PHOTO GALLERY: Broncos-Chiefs

Patrick is receiving (literally and figuratively) a bigger opportunity in Week 8 with DaeSean Hamilton inactive due to an MCL sprain. He’s making the most of every snap, just as he did this summer.

The Broncos trail the Chiefs at halftime.