Filed Under:Local TV, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, University of Colorado

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The University of Colorado and the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network are teaming up to spread awareness about the deadly disease.

anschutz purple ribbons sotvo transfer frame 307 Groups Tie Purple Ribbons On Trees For Pancreatic Cancer Awareness

(credit: CBS)

Volunteers tied purple ribbons on the trees at the Anschutz Medical Center in Aurora on Sunday.

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month.

All agree more research is needed to battle the rare cancer which can go undetected for months.

anschutz purple ribbons sotvo transfer frame 397 Groups Tie Purple Ribbons On Trees For Pancreatic Cancer Awareness

(credit: CBS)

“Most of the time, by the time that you’ve presented enough symptoms that you can be diagnosed, you’re already stage four,” said Gayle Lettenmaier, a spokeswoman for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Health experts say it usually takes a CT scan to find pancreatic tumors.

