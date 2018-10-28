LASALLE, Colo. (CBS4) – A 5th Grade teacher in LaSalle is becoming an internet sensation for his commitment to making sure his students leave the room with a smile. Mr. Cohoon memorized unique handshakes for each of his students at Pete Mirich Elementary.

The action was caught on video a couple of weeks ago by a fellow teacher. The video has since been shared nearly 1,000 times.

Every teacher at the school works to build relationships with their students, Cohoon told the Greeley Tribune. This is the first year he’s tried the handshakes, and it seems like it’s paying off.