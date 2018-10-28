By Tyler Sullivan

(247 SPORTS) – Demaryius Thomas reportedly has piqued the interest of the Patriots.

According to Mike Giradi of the NFL Network, New England has been active on the trade market as Tuesday’s NFL Trade Deadline looms. One name that’s come up in conversation for the Patriots in a potential deal is Thomas as the Broncos are reportedly open to dealing the Pro Bowl receiver. Giardi does add that the Patriots are not fixated on a specific player or position as they’re simply looking for potential, cost efficient upgrades to their roster.

This latest report comes off the heels of Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reporting that the Patriots are in the market for a bonafide, premium wide receiver.

“Here’s a surprise for you also,” Glazer said on Sunday. “The New England Patriots, they are trying to go after a bonafide, premium wide receiver offering up high draft choices for that.”

With Thomas, New England’s interest in him isn’t all too surprising when you consider the relationship that he had with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. When McDaniels was the head coach in Denver, he drafted Thomas back in 2010 with the No. 22 overall pick out of Georgia Tech.

Adding a receiver isn’t really a huge need for the Patriots this season, but adding one now could be a proactive move for them down the lines. Julian Edelman is the only signed through the 2019 season, while Chris Hogan is set to be a free agent at the end of the year. Meanwhile, adding a game-changing receiver could also be some insurance for the future of Rob Gronkowski in the coming years.

New England is typically one of the more active teams when it comes to making trades and Bill Belichick even noted earlier this week that the Patriots are willing to trade, but it takes two teams to make a deal.

“As you know, a trade is a two-way street, so you have to have a trade partner, but I would say in our case, probably the other 31 teams, probably excluding the ones in our division that we’re probably not going to deal with them, but the other teams in the league I think they know that we are willing to trade,” Belichick told WEEI’s Ordway, Merloni and Fauria. “If they have a player for whatever reason they want to trade, in all honesty usually we get a call because we are a team that trades. There are some teams that do, some that don’t. I am not saying we’d make a lot of trades, but if the situation was right we would certainly consider it. We’ve made our share, so I would say for the most part we hear from teams if they have a player that there is interest in.

“Sometimes we initiate it based on whatever the set of circumstances are. Generally, we hear from other people. Unless there is something we identify that we feel they are not considering it, but if you put something on the table maybe they would consider it. There are some situations that could come up like that.”