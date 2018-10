GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado School of Mines’ football team remain undefeated this season which resulted in the following video posted on the Mines Athletic Twitter account.

CURRENT STATUS: Still lit 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/fz2KM1bIVg — Mines Athletics (@MinesAthletics) October 27, 2018

The team is now 9-0 after scoring more points in a single game in more than 120 years.

The team beat the South Dakota Mines, 84-42.