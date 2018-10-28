DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver police officer is in the hospital after being shot early Sunday morning. He is expected to be okay.

The shooting happened off West 10th Avenue and Xavier Street just after 3:30 a.m.

“Sounds like it may have been a family disturbance,” said Doug Schepman, spokesman for Denver Police.

He says responding officers and paramedics found a woman who was also shot in front of the home.

UPDATE: Officer who was shot in the leg was responding to a shooting — the result of a family disturbance. The adult female shooting victim & injured officer are in stable condition. Adult male suspect in custody. The incident remains under investigation. https://t.co/16Pg2tZ5ce — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 28, 2018

Officials say the officers were helping the woman when shots were fired at them. One officer was hit in the leg, but is expected to be okay thanks to a tourniquet which was applied to the officers leg.

Officials say the woman suffered a gunshot to her lower back or upper leg area.

Officers returned fire, and the suspect went back inside the home, officials said. They then surrounded the home. SWAT officers eventually went inside the home and arrested the suspect.

“To my knowledge the suspect was not hit, did not suffer gunshot wounds,” Schepman said.