  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Phillip Lindsay

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 303 yards and four touchdowns, Sammy Watkins had 107 yards receiving and two of the scores, and the Chiefs beat Denver 30-23 on Sunday to wrap up a sweep of the Broncos and keep their stranglehold on the AFC West as their season began its second half.

gettyimages 1054697460 Broncos Lose 30 23 In Kansas City, Denver Falls To 3 5

Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos breaks through the tackle attempt of Kendall Fuller #23 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt added touchdown catches for the Chiefs (7-1), who have won 19 of their past 21 games against division rivals. That includes all three games this season.

Case Keenum had 262 yards passing and two scores for the Broncos (3-5), while Phillip Lindsay had a big day in his first career start. The undrafted rookie had 95 yards rushing and a score while catching three passes and providing a spark out of the backfield.

gettyimages 1054697466 Broncos Lose 30 23 In Kansas City, Denver Falls To 3 5

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs fends off the tackle attempt of Justin Simmons #31 of the Denver Broncos during the first half of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Still, that production couldn’t help the Broncos overcome their own sloppiness. They were flagged 10 times for 83 yards, several of the penalties wiping out big gains — and that doesn’t include a few that were declined or offsetting, including a personal foul on defensive tackle Derek Wolfe.

PHOTO GALLERY: Chiefs 30, Broncos 23

Denver has lost seven straight to its biggest rival.

Kansas City failed to score on its initial drive for the first time all season, and instead it was the Broncos jumping in front when Lindsay scored from a yard out midway through the first quarter.

The Chiefs quickly found their stride, though.

Harrison Butker hit a chip-shot field goal, Kelce made a tough touchdown catch in traffic and Watkins found the soft spot in the middle of the Denver defense to haul in his first TD grab. Denver had no answer until the closing seconds, when Tim Patrick had his first career touchdown catch.

gettyimages 1054694278 Broncos Lose 30 23 In Kansas City, Denver Falls To 3 5

Quarterback Case Keenum #4 of the Denver Broncos is sacked by linebacker linebacker Breeland Speaks #57 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Still, the Chiefs took a 16-14 lead into the locker room. And they weren’t done.

Watkins, signed in the offseason to take some pressure off Tyreek Hill, showed his game-breaking ability early in the third quarter. He had a 24-yard reception to move Kansas City downfield, and his 10-yard strike from Mahomes added to the Chiefs’ cushion .

The Broncos, meanwhile, kept stumbling through costly miscues. Two more penalties on their first possession of the half resulted in a shanked punt that gave Kansas City prime position, and it took just four plays for Hunt to reach the end zone for the 10th time this season.

gettyimages 1054692954 Broncos Lose 30 23 In Kansas City, Denver Falls To 3 5

Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos leaps over the tackle attempt of Anthony Hitchens #53 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The reigning NFL rushing champion took an inside pitch from Mahomes — a pass, technically — and ran through two tackles, hurdled Will Parks and dragged fellow safety Justin Simmons into the end zone.

The highlight-reel catch-and-run came after another hurdling run by Hunt a week ago.

Denver tried to come back in the fourth quarter, when Jeff Heuerman caught a fourth-down touchdown catch. But the Broncos failed to convert the 2-point conversion, then Keenum threw a pick after they’d managed to get the ball back, foiling their best chance to make it a game.

INJURIES

Broncos: The Broncos were missing RB Royce Freeman (ankle), RT Jared Veldheer (knee) and strong safety Darian Stewart (neck). LBs Brandon Marshall (knee) and Von Miller (ankle) were active.

Chiefs: WR Tyreek Hill appeared to tweak his groin on a long catch early in the game. He left late in the fourth quarter. … LBs Anthony Hitchens (ribs) and Frank Zombo (hamstring) also left late.

HAPPY HALLOWEEN

Hill showed up at Arrowhead Stadium wearing an inflatable sumo wrestler suit. That came after Mahomes posted video of himself on social media this week wearing a Tyrannosaur Rex outfit while playing a pingpong game with practice squad wide receiver Gehrig Dieter, who also wore a sumo suit.

UP NEXT

Broncos: Return home to face Houston next Sunday.

Chiefs: Head to Cleveland next Sunday.

By DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s