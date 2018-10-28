TOPSHOT - Members and supporters of the Jewish community come together for a candlelight vigil, in remembrance of those who died earlier in the day during a shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, in front of the White House in Washington, DC on October 27, 2018. - A heavily armed gunman opened fire during a baby-naming ceremony at a synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh on October 27, killing 11 people and injuring six in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in recent American history. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)

DENVER (CBS4) – Various communities plan to come together Sunday night for interfaith vigils a day after 11 people died in a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Temple Emmanuel is hosting a vigil at 5 p.m. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Gov. John Hickenlooper and other city leaders are expected to attend.

Another interfaith vigil is planned at the Congregation Har HaShem in Boulder at 4:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the suspect told officers “All Jews need to die” after opening fire on parishoners in Tree of Life Congregation. Six other people were hurt, including four police officers.

Robert Bowers was caught and arrested. He faces 11 counts of criminal homicide among other charges. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Monday.