FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters rescued five people from a burning house in Fort Collins. The blaze started at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday near Riverside and College Avenue.

Crews climbed to the top of the home to rescue three people stuck in the attic. Investigators say improperly-discarded cigarettes ignited the fire.

A total of eight people were displaced. No one was hurt.