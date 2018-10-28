DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Arts Week is an eight-day celebration of all things art in the Mile High City.

LINK: Denver Arts Week Events

The week kicks off on November 2nd with Know Your Arts First Friday in each of the City’s art districts. First Friday is when art galleries open their doors for evening hours on the first Friday of every month, and art districts plan special celebrations. On First Friday during Denver Arts Week you can expect bigger celebrations, more discounts, and access to more galleries.

This year the Santa Fe Arts District is planning a big Dia de los Muertos Celebration and Procession. There will be face painting, traditional alters, sugar skulls, and much more. RiNo Arts District will be holding it’s VIP Studio and Gallery Tour again this year. And look for discounts and special programing in the Golden Triangle Creative District, Arts on Belmar, Tennyson Street Cultural Distict, and 40 West Arts District.

On Saturday, November 3rd, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts will be hosting the Breakin’ Convention, which an international festival of hip hop dance theater. Included in that is the 303 Jam at the Buell Theatre, a free festival celebrating the event.

Free Night at the Museums is also Saturday, November 3rd. Seventeen museums will be open in the evening and offering free admission, including the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, the Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, and Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum. Shuttles are available on four different routes to help you get to as many museums as possible.

Denver Arts Weeks continues through November 10th with more than 300 events at a wide variety of galleries, museums, theaters, and concert halls, many of which are deeply discounted. Denver Arts Week is put together by VISIT Denver.