KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBS4) – Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum hasn’t performed as well as most Broncos fans have hoped this season, but there’s one stat category where he has shined.

Broncos spokesperson Patrick Smyth tweeted this in the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs after a 49 yard pass to Emmanuel Sanders:

With 49-yd completion to @ESanders_10, Broncos QB @casekeenum is now tied for the NFL lead (Mahomes) with 8 40+yd completions this year. — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) October 28, 2018

Keenum and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes now each have eight completions of 40+ yards in 2018.