By Zack Kelberman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (247 SPORTS) – Bill Musgrave is committing to the ground game and — what do ya know — it’s working.

The Denver Broncos drew first blood in Sunday’s game at Kansas City, scoring on a one-yard touchdown run by Phillip Lindsay.

Check it out:

Lindsay is starting in place of fellow rookie Royce Freeman, who’s inactive with a high ankle sprain. He has five carries for 17 yards and the score as of this writing. Devontae Booker is also receiving a bigger workload.

“We would miss him if he couldn’t go,” Musgrave said of Freeman Thursday. “He’s a huge contributor for us. We’ll just have to adapt if that is indeed the case. That would mean more turns for [RB] Devontae Booker, which is a good thing. We wouldn’t be disappointed if that would be the case either.”

Lindsay, the much-hyped undrafted free agent, earned the trust of his coaching staff by developing into a dual-threat playmaker.

“He’s definitely a good receiver out of the backfield, with that first touchdown against Seattle,” Musgrave said. “We need to throw more to him. But he’s doing a nice job. He’s always been real tough, real stingy back there. Especially during our drills in training camp, where it was against Chicago when we practiced against them and against ourselves. Pass protection is really one of his strengths.”

Denver leads 7-3 in the first quarter.