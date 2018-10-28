  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hauntings at the Hanger, Local TV, Magic Wheelchair, Wings Over the Rockies

By Joel Hillan

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of four volunteer IT professionals donated their time and skills to make a custom Halloween costume for a special young man in a wheelchair.

“When you think about what some of these kids have to go through what Magic Wheelchair is doing for them is really awesome,” said volunteer Billy Settlemire who signed up to volunteer with the nonprofit Magic Wheelchair two years ago.

wheelchair costume 5pkg transfer frame 66 Boy Surprised With Custom X Wing Starfighter Costume For His Wheelchair

Arik Forrester (credit: CBS)

His team’s assignment this year was an X-wing starfighter for 6-year-old Arik Forrester.

“Arik loves space. His favorite place to go is the museum and the planetarium at the Denver Museum, so we decided a rocket ship was perfect for him,” said Arik’s mom Monica Richardson.

wheelchair costume 5pkg transfer frame 186 Boy Surprised With Custom X Wing Starfighter Costume For His Wheelchair

(credit: CBS)

So they went to work.

“We were up until right now from last night until this moment building,” said Billy.

The custom costume was revealed during Hauntings at the Hanger at Wings Over the Rockies. A crowd gathered and counted down to the moment the sheet was pulled away to reveal the costume.

wheelchair costume 5pkg transfer frame 1326 Boy Surprised With Custom X Wing Starfighter Costume For His Wheelchair

(credit: CBS)

“It’s just very exciting to get to see him smile and get excited and see something new and fun for him to play with,” said Monica.

Monica says they didn’t even know if they would be able to make it because he has been in the hospital.

Arik has a rare chromosomal disorder that causes him to have difficulties with speech, communication and movement.

wheelchair costume 5pkg transfer frame 1986 Boy Surprised With Custom X Wing Starfighter Costume For His Wheelchair

(credit: CBS)

He also suffers from frequent, daily seizures.

“Having something custom made for him and his wheelchair, it just makes it so much more fun for the whole family, took all the stress away from us. It was awesome,” said Monica, adding, “Thank you to everyone who helped us and everyone who participated and had a part in this, thank you so much.”

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

If you would like to learn more about how to volunteer or donate to Magic Wheelchair, you can visit their website https://www.magicwheelchair.org/.

RELATED: New, Interactive Exhibit Lets People Explore Ornithology

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s