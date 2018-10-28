By Joel Hillan

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of four volunteer IT professionals donated their time and skills to make a custom Halloween costume for a special young man in a wheelchair.

“When you think about what some of these kids have to go through what Magic Wheelchair is doing for them is really awesome,” said volunteer Billy Settlemire who signed up to volunteer with the nonprofit Magic Wheelchair two years ago.

His team’s assignment this year was an X-wing starfighter for 6-year-old Arik Forrester.

“Arik loves space. His favorite place to go is the museum and the planetarium at the Denver Museum, so we decided a rocket ship was perfect for him,” said Arik’s mom Monica Richardson.

So they went to work.

“We were up until right now from last night until this moment building,” said Billy.

The custom costume was revealed during Hauntings at the Hanger at Wings Over the Rockies. A crowd gathered and counted down to the moment the sheet was pulled away to reveal the costume.

“It’s just very exciting to get to see him smile and get excited and see something new and fun for him to play with,” said Monica.

Monica says they didn’t even know if they would be able to make it because he has been in the hospital.

Arik has a rare chromosomal disorder that causes him to have difficulties with speech, communication and movement.

He also suffers from frequent, daily seizures.

“Having something custom made for him and his wheelchair, it just makes it so much more fun for the whole family, took all the stress away from us. It was awesome,” said Monica, adding, “Thank you to everyone who helped us and everyone who participated and had a part in this, thank you so much.”

If you would like to learn more about how to volunteer or donate to Magic Wheelchair, you can visit their website https://www.magicwheelchair.org/.

