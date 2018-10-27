WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County Sheriff’s Office responded to an oil tank battery fire near Highway 14 and Weld County Road 83 near Briggsdale. Three crew members were hurt; one of them suffered severe burns and had to be flown to North Colorado Medical Center.

Investigators say immediate details show the fire started during maintenance operations. The fire is now out.

Officials say there is no obvious cause, but the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission will take over the investigation. Officials describe the fire as an industrial accident.

Debris could be seen strewn across the field from Copter4. It appears the lid of one oil tank flew about 100 yards from the site.

A truck belonging to a company called Element Services was on at the scene. That company is based in Greeley. It’s unclear the role the company has in the incident.

“Element began work in the Colorado and Wyoming area in late 2016 with a staff of experienced employees whom have proven themselves in the area throughout many years,” the company’s website stated.

The Ault Police Department was called to help with traffic control.

