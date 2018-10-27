BREAKING NEWSPolice: Several casualties after shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue
DENVER (CBS4) –  A toy expo in Denver aims to help mom and pop shops once pushed to the side by big box stores like Toys ‘R’ Us.

Mike Darnell works with Traxxas, a remote control car maker.

Darnell came from Texas for the expo to sell directly to 30 small retailers in the Denver metro area. He calls online sales secondary for the company.

“Most holiday shoppers either buy online or in a big box store, but with retail giants like Toys ‘R’ Us now extinct, there is opportunity for small shops with the Christmas shopping season about to begin.”

Fred Beardslee owns Coplar’s Hobby Town in Lakewood and Aurora.

“We’re trying to give awareness for people who don’t think of us as having this product,” said Beardslee.

Retailers are focusing on getting their products on shelves before Black Friday, but there are questions about how successful sales will be.

“People may not buy, but we can get the pulse of where they’re at.”

