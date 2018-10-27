Running back Jermar Jefferson of the Oregon State Beavers rushes against defensive back Trey Udoffia of the Colorado Buffaloes in the third quarter of Saturday's game at Folsom Field in Boulder. (credit - Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jack Colletto’s 1-yard sneak in overtime gave Oregon State its first lead and the Beavers held on to beat Colorado 41-34 Saturday, denying the Buffaloes’ bid to gain bowl eligibility before November.

It was Jake Luton who rallied the Beavers (2-6, 1-5 Pac-12) from a 28-point second-half deficit but they wouldn’t have their first road win since 2014 without Colletto, who returned from an awful first half to score twice on keepers.

The Buffaloes (5-3, 2-3) were seemingly safe when Travon McMillian, who was held to 25 yards on 10 first-half carries, took the first snap of the second half, burst up the middle and raced untouched for a 75-yard score and a 31-3 lead.

One play. Seventy-five yards. Twelve seconds.

Behind Luton, the Beavers answered with their own 75-yard touchdown drive. Only, this one took 17 plays and 6½ minutes. It included a trio of third-down conversions and two fourth-down conversions, including an 8-yard TD to Isaiah Hodgins on fourth-and-2.

Still, at 31-10, nobody at Folsom Field envisioned the Buffs blowing a program-high 28-point lead like they did against Kansas on Nov. 6, 2010.

Both teams blew a chance to win it in the final seconds of regulation.

After Oregon State tied it at 34 with 29 seconds left on Luton’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Trevon Bradford, defensive end Terrance Lang blocked Jordan Choukair’s extra point.

The Buffs quickly reached the Beavers’ 36, but Davis Price badly missed a 53-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

After Colletto’s score in overtime, Steven Montez hit Jay MacIntyre for 21 yards at the 7.

But a keeper netted no yards and a pass into the end zone was broken up. On third down, K.D. Nixon, who caught 13 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns, couldn’t hold onto a third TD pass.

On fourth down, Montez threw incomplete to Juwaan Winfree and the Beavers stormed the field in celebration of coach Jonathan Smith’s first Pac-12 triumph.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oregon State: Luton looked like Aaron Rodgers, completing 28 of 39 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns in the second half while Colletto finished 6 of 14 for 35 yards, no TDs, an interception and five sacks. But the Beavers don’t win away from Reser Stadium for the first time since a victory at Folsom Field in 2014 without Colletto’s two TD runs, either.

Colorado: The Buffaloes thought they’d have bowl eligibility locked up before Halloween and spend November seeing how good of a bowl bid they’d get. Instead, they’re mired in a three-game skid and they can’t get superstar receiver Laviska Shenault back from a turf toe injury fast enough. Shenault missed his second straight game, watching from the sideline with a walking boot on his right foot.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: Hosts USC on Nov. 3.

Colorado: At Arizona on Nov. 2.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)