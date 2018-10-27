BREAKING NEWSPolice: Several casualties after shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Commerce City police want to find the driver of a 2009 silver or blue Dodge pickup truck which hit a motorcyclist and drove away on Friday afternoon. Investigators say it happened at 72nd Place and Magnolia Street at around 4:35 p.m.

The truck’s license plate was reported by witnesses as SMQ243. A subsequent Medina Alert was issued to ask for the public’s help in finding the vehicle.

Investigators say the truck had a silver utility work rack on the bed.

The motorcyclist died from their injuries. Details about the victim have not been released.

Anyone who may have information regarding this accident are encouraged to contact the Commerce City Police Department at 303 288-1535.

